S.African minister says situation in country "fully stabilized" now
By REUTERS
JULY 16, 2021 18:01
A South African cabinet minister said on Friday that protests and looting in the country were now over and that the situation had "fully stabilized."
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, acting minister for the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa, said the country's two key highways, including the N3 that links Gauteng to Kwa-Zulu Natal, had been reopened and they were now fully operational.
