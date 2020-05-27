The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Salvadoran president takes same coronavirus treatment drug as Trump

By REUTERS  
MAY 27, 2020 06:26
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said on Tuesday he takes hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that U.S. President Donald Trump has promoted as a way to ward off the novel coronavirus, though experts have warned about its safety.
Bukele told reporters that El Salvador was not promoting it anymore as a treatment, following the recommendation of the World Health Organization, though patients would still be able to take it as a preventative measure if they wished.
"I use it as a prophylaxis, President Trump uses it as a prophylaxis, most of the world's leaders use it as a prophylaxis," Bukele said.
Bukele's forceful response to the coronavirus, including moving to extend a national state of emergency without congressional approval, has prompted criticism that the 38-year-old has shown authoritarian tendencies and exceeded his powers.
Speaking at an event with Bukele, the U.S. ambassador to El Salvador, Ronald Johnson, suggested that he approved of the leader's handling of the pandemic.
"I believe that in crisis situations, oftentimes people must give up a little bit of their freedoms in order to favor the rights and freedoms of the majority and of the whole," he said.
"This is only a temporary moment."


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
House Republicans to sue Pelosi over remote proxy voting rule
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2020 01:41 AM
Nasrallah: Gantz is experienced with disappointment in Lebanon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/27/2020 12:28 AM
WHO: clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients paused
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 09:08 PM
IDF, Mossad end involvement with National Coronavirus Center
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 08:41 PM
32 new coronavirus cases in Israel - Health Ministry
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 08:04 PM
Israel Nature and Parks Authority to reopen six parks for Shavuot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 07:11 PM
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman meets with Derech Eretz faction
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 06:36 PM
Infant care center in Tel Aviv closed due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 05:56 PM
Netanyahu's trial could last 4-5 years, former A-G's Office employee says
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 05:11 PM
Hungary to end state of emergency on June 20
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 04:08 PM
Global fundraising for COVID-19 vaccine, drugs exceeds $10 billion
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 01:57 PM
Hebrew Ulpans to reopen for new olim on Sunday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 01:56 PM
Afghan government will free 900 Taliban prisoners Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 01:56 PM
Rocket siren in southern Israel was false alarm
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/26/2020 12:18 PM
Philippines records 350 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 12:02 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by