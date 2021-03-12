Sara Netanyahu has appendix successfully removed

Sara Netanyahu had her appendix successfully removed on Thursday night, and is recovering in the post-surgical department at Hadassah-University Medical Center, in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem.The wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was accompanied by her husband as far as he could join her before the actual surgery, and rejoined her after she emerged from it.The surgery was performed by Prof. Alon Pikarsky, chairman of the hospital's surgical department and Prof. Reuven Pizov, the chair of the hospital's anesthesiology department.