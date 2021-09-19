The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Sarit Hadad comes out as lesbian, reveals partner in new song

Sarit Hadad, an Israeli icon, has come out as a lesbian in a newly released song, written by her partner Tamar Yahalomi and Yonatan Klieman.

By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 11:25
Israeli pop star Sarit Hadad. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Singer Sarit Hadad has come out of the closet at age 43 and exposed her relationship with her partner of the past few years, Tamar Yahalomi in a song entitled "A Love Like Ours." The song was written by Yahalomi and Yonatan Klieman.
"I have not been touched the way you touched me in years, what is inside cannot be explained even by a thousand songs, as soon as you came every moment with you beats everything in life," sings Hadad in the newly released song.
Hadad, an Israeli icon, showed great musical promise from childhood but struggled against her restrictive parents who attempted to prevent her from perusing a career in music.
Now popular with the Israeli public, she enjoys a unique status as a ground-breaking performer of pop and Mizrahi music.
Hagay Hacohen contributed to the report.


Tags sarit hadad singer israeli songs lesbian LGBTQ+
