Sarit Hadad comes out as lesbian, reveals partner in new song

Singer Sarit Hadad has come out of the closet at age 43 and exposed her relationship with her partner of the past few years, Tamar Yahalomi in a song entitled "A Love Like Ours." The song was written by Yahalomi and Yonatan Klieman.
"I have not been touched the way you touched me in years, what is inside cannot be explained even by a thousand songs, as soon as you came every moment with you beats everything in life," sings Hadad in the newly released song.
Hadad, an Israeli icon, showed great musical promise from childhood but struggled against her restrictive parents who attempted to prevent her from perusing a career in music.
Now popular with the Israeli public, she enjoys a unique status as a ground-breaking performer of pop and Mizrahi music.
