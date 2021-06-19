Saudi air defenses intercept eight Houthi armed drones

The Houthi military spokesman said on Twitter that one drone was launched at a military base in Khamis Mushait. The coalition later in the day said seven drones fired towards the south of the kingdom were also intercepted.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have frequently targeted Khamis Mushait and other Saudi cities along the frontier in the more than six-year-old Yemen war.

Saudi Arabian air defenses on Saturday destroyed eight armed drones launched by Yemen's Houthi movement towards the south of the kingdom, state television cited the Saudi-led coalition as saying.A military coalition led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government from the capital Sanaa.