Saudi Arabia blacklists six entities for funding Islamic State
By REUTERS
JULY 15, 2020 18:05
Saudi Arabia added six entities, including money transfer businesses, to an Islamic State funding blacklist, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.SPA said the list was established in consultation with the United States and Gulf neighbors.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com