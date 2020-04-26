The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Saudi Arabia halts executions of those committing crimes as minors

By REUTERS  
APRIL 26, 2020 19:10
Saudi Arabia will no longer impose the death sentence on individuals who committed crimes while still minors, the state-backed Human Rights Commission (HRC) said in a statement, citing a royal decree by King Salman.
"The decree means that any individuals who received a death sentence for crimes committed while he or she is a minor can no longer face execution. Instead, the individual will receive a prison sentence of no longer than 10 years in a juvenile detention facility," HRC President Awwad Alawwad said in the statement.
French coronavirus death toll rises by 242 to 22,856
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 08:42 PM
Coronavirus: 201 dead; 15,433 infected - 133 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 08:40 PM
UK seeing definite downward trend in people in hospital with COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 07:11 PM
Canada's coronavirus death toll rises by under 6% in a day
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 07:07 PM
White House sees jobless rate hitting 16% or higher in April
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 07:07 PM
Israel removes restriction of sports only up to 500 meters from home
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 06:56 PM
Stall owner at Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market commits suicide – report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 06:50 PM
11-year-old girl with coronavirus hospitalized in critical condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 06:07 PM
England's hospital COVID-19 death toll rises to 18,420
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 04:30 PM
Israeli traffic surges, 75% of what it was before coronavirus pandemic
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 03:46 PM
Netanyahu to hold a Monday meeting for the reopening of education system
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 03:41 PM
Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 655 to 37,845, with 66 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 03:16 PM
Reuven Rivlin sends best wishes to Druze community on Nabi Shuaib holiday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 02:47 PM
Controversial Labor vote under way
Yoaz Hendel: I compromised over a prime minister with an indictment
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 01:41 PM
