The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Arabia holds off from backing action against France over cartoons

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 10:39
Saudi Arabia condemned cartoons offending the Prophet Mohammad, but held back from echoing calls by other Muslim states for action against images being displayed in France of the Prophet.
A foreign ministry official also said in a statement that the Gulf state condemns all acts of terrorism, an apparent reference to the beheading of a Paris teacher who showed cartoons of the Prophet in a class on freedom of speech.
"Freedom of expression and culture should be a beacon of respect, tolerance and peace that rejects practices and acts which generate hatred, violence and extremism and are contrary to coexistence," said the statement carried by state media.
Saudi Arabia's daily Arab News on Tuesday cited the head of the Saudi-based Muslim World League, Mohammed al-Issa, as cautioning that an over-reaction "that is negative and goes beyond what is acceptable" would only benefit "haters".
The images of the Prophet were first published years ago by a French satirical magazine, whose editorial offices were attacked by gunmen in 2015, killing 12 people. Since the beheading of the teacher this month, the cartoons have been displayed in France in solidarity, angering some Muslims.
Turkey's leader has called for a boycott of French goods and Pakistan's parliament passing a resolution urging the government to recall its envoy from Paris.
In Saudi Arabia, calls for a boycott of French supermarket chain Carrefour were trending on social media, though stores Reuters visited in Riyadh on Monday seemed busy as normal. A company representative in France said it had yet to feel any impact.
United Arab Emirates-based Majid Al Futtaim, which owns and operates Carrefour supermarkets across the Middle East, said the chain supported regional economies by sourcing most items from local suppliers and employing thousands of people.
"We understand that there is some concern among consumers across the region at present and we are monitoring the situation closely," it said in a statement.
In Kuwait, some supermarkets have pulled French products.
Philippines confirms 1,524 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 10:38 AM
Liberman welcomes cities' protest against school reopening plan
Blast at Pakistan religious school kills seven, including children
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 07:33 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 780 new cases, 2.1% positive
US to announce plan for Medicare, Medicaid to cover early COVID-19 vaccin
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 06:51 AM
Saudi Arabia condemns cartoons offending Prophet Muhammad
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 06:32 AM
Twitter flags Trump tweet on mail-in ballots over "disputed" content
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 06:01 AM
Mexico reports 4,166 new coronavirus cases, 247 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 03:47 AM
Philippines' Duterte wants gov't-to-gov't deal for COVID-19 vaccines
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 02:58 AM
2 militants killed in southern Turkey after large blast
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 10:44 PM
Police disperse wedding in Rahat with 500 in attendance
Kalkilya man indicted for attempted terror attack in Rosh Ha'ayin
Grades 1-4 will study in capsules, hairdressers will reopen next week
Netanyahu not going into isolation following PMO secretary's infection
Coronavirus in Israel: 569 patients diagnosed since Sunday
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by