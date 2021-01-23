The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Saudi Arabia prepared to help US in Iran nuclear deal talks - report

By MAARIV ONLINE  
JANUARY 23, 2021 14:16
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said that his country is prepared to help the US and to take part in US-Iranian discussions of a nuclear deal. 
At least 10,000 people join Moscow protest to back Kremlin critic Navalny
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2021 02:35 PM
Five arrested, one police officer injured in Sakhnin brawl
UK doctors call for shorter gap between Pfizer vaccine doses
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2021 10:51 AM
Saudi-led forces thwart attack by Yemen's Houthis - Al-Hadath TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2021 10:49 AM
Biden and Mexican president talk migration, coronavirus on first call
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2021 03:19 AM
Yellen nomination sails through Senate panel; final vote set for Monday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2021 02:29 AM
Trump's impeachment trial in US Senate to begin week of Feb 8 -Schumer
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2021 01:44 AM
Over 150 National Guard at inauguration test positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2021 12:45 AM
WHO panel to issue recommendations on Moderna vaccine next week
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2021 12:09 AM
Biden administration will review Taliban agreement - White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2021 11:49 PM
Portugal identifies first case of South African coronavirus variant
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2021 10:55 PM
White House: Biden calls for assessment of US domestic terrorism threat
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2021 09:15 PM
Biden administration to discuss stimulus with lawmakers on Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2021 08:38 PM
Gantz congratulates Austin on becoming US Secretary of Defense
Liberman: Netanyahu responsible for 4,000 COVID-19 deaths
