Saudi Arabia proposes initiative to end Yemen war - if Houthis agree

The initiative also includes the reopening of Sanaa airport, allowing fuel and food imports through Hodeidah port and restarting political negotiations between the Saudi-Backed government and the Iran-aligned Houthis, said Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Yemen's Houthi group played down the new Saudi initiative to end a six-year-old war saying there was nothing new in the offer.

However the group's chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam said the Houthis would continue to talk with Riyadh, Muscat and Washington to try to reach a peace agreement.