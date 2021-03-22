Saudi Arabia proposes initiative to end Yemen war - if Houthis agree

Saudi Arabia presented on Monday a new peace initiative to end the war in Yemen which includes a nationwide ceasefire under UN supervision, the kingdom's foreign minister said.
The initiative also includes the reopening of Sanaa airport, allowing fuel and food imports through Hodeidah port and restarting political negotiations between the Saudi-Backed government and the Iran-aligned Houthis, said Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.
"The initiative will take effect as soon as the Houthis agree to it," Prince Faisal said.
Yemen's Houthi group played down the new Saudi initiative to end a six-year-old war saying there was nothing new in the offer.
However the group's chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam said the Houthis would continue to talk with Riyadh, Muscat and Washington to try to reach a peace agreement."Opening the airports and seaports is a humanitarian right and should not be used as a pressure tool," Abdulsalam told Reuters.
