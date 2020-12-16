The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Saudi Arabia receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 16, 2020 13:15
Saudi Arabia received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday morning and will begin distributing the shots in the next three days, the health minister said on Wednesday.
Tawfiq al-Rabiah asked citizens and residents to register to receive the vaccine and reiterated that the vaccine would be free to all in the country.
He did not specify how many shots had been received nor which vaccine it was. Last week, Saudi health authorities registered the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for import and use in the country.
Portugal says will have enough COVID-19 jabs for the whole population
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2020 02:30 PM
Lapid calls for Orna Barbivai to lead Foreign Affairs, Defense Committee
Coronavirus outbreak in nursing home leaves 9 infected
Gantz to Netanyahu: convene the coronavirus cabinet tomorrow
Two ex-ministers snub judge after being charged over Beirut blast
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2020 01:39 PM
Erdogan says US sanctions will not deter Turkey's defense industry
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2020 01:34 PM
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and Abu Dhabi securities exchange sign MOU
Coronavirus vaccination delayed until Monday - report
Khamenei: US hostility toward Iran will not end with Trump's departure
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2020 01:02 PM
Taliban delegation visits Islamabad, plans for meeting in Pakistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2020 12:54 PM
Health Ministry: We will not vaccinate until we know it is safe
Iran's Rouhani says he is happy that 'lawless' Trump is leaving office
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2020 10:12 AM
Iran's Supreme Leader to hold first function since health rumors - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2020 10:11 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Mindanao, Philippines -GFZ
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2020 01:45 AM
US security adviser returns to US to deal with Russian cyber attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2020 01:43 AM
