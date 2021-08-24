Saudi Arabia, Russia sign military cooperation agreement

Saudi deputy minister of defense Khalid bin Salman said on Twitter on Tuesday that the kingdom and Russia signed an agreement aimed at developing areas of joint military cooperation between the two countries.
