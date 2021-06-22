The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Arabia says it will judge Iran's Raisi by 'reality on the ground'

By REUTERS  
JUNE 22, 2021 16:52
Saudi Arabia will judge Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi's government by "the reality on the ground," the kingdom's foreign minister said on Tuesday, while adding that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say on foreign policy.
Raisi, a hardline judge who secured an expected election victory on Saturday, said on Monday he wanted to improve ties with Gulf Arab neighbors while calling on regional rival Saudi Arabia to immediately halt its intervention in Yemen.
After six years of war, Riyadh has failed to defeat the Houthi movement in Yemen that Iran supports. Saudi Arabia also opposes the Iran nuclear deal that Tehran and Washington are trying to revive in indirect talks.
"From our perspective, foreign policy in Iran is in any case run by the supreme leader, and therefore we base our interactions and our approach to Iran on the reality on the ground, and that is what we will judge the new government on, regardless of who is in charge," Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told a news conference with his Austrian counterpart.
He did not say how he wanted that reality to change, but he did say he was "very concerned" about unanswered questions on Iran's nuclear program, an apparent reference to the UN nuclear watchdog seeking explanations on the origin of uranium particles found at undeclared sites in Iran.
Saudi Arabia and Gulf allies continue to pressure Iran over its nuclear program, which Tehran says is entirely peaceful, and its ballistic missiles. U.S. intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency believe Iran had a secret, coordinated nuclear weapons program that it halted in 2003.
In a bid to contain tensions between them, Saudi Arabia and Iran began direct talks in April.
Iran seizes 7,000 cryptocurrency computer miners, largest haul to date
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2021 04:51 PM
Health Ministry expected to renew mask requirements in some areas
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 06/22/2021 04:43 PM
Haifa Councilwoman Naama Lazimi becomes MK
Police arrest man suspected of blackmailing women with intimate photos
Turkey needs further help handling Syrian refugees - EU
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2021 02:44 PM
COVID-19: Non-vaccinated, immune Russians could face discrimination
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2021 12:48 PM
COVID-19: Delta variant found in Central Asia, region braces for 3rd wave
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2021 12:15 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 125 new cases in last 24 hours
Coronavirus in Israel: Masks now required in some schools as cases rise
High Court Justice Tzvi Tal passes away at 94
Yesh Atid MK appeals to designate Lehava as a terror organization
Yeshiva teaching assistant arrested for sexual assault against minors
Drone attack targets US forces at Baghdad International Airport - report
Members of Hassidic sect interrogated for Meron disaster for first time
IDF Chief of Staff meets with Milley, Austin during 1st Washington visit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by