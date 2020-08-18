Saudi Arabia says verdict in Hariri assassination case marks justice

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the verdict in the case of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri's assassination marks a start in achieving justice by "pursuing, arresting and punishing those involved," the state news agency said, quoting the foreign ministry.The foreign ministry said "the Saudi government, by calling for justice and punishing Hezbollah, stresses the need to protect Lebanon, the region and the world from the terrorist practices of this party that is considered a tool of the Iranian regime."