Saudi Arabia to allow Israeli flights to UAE over their airspace

Israelis can go from the UAE to other destinations in Asia, such as Thailand, faster and cheaper.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 14:33
Israeli, US officials land in UAE on historic trip to finalise deal (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
Israeli, US officials land in UAE on historic trip to finalise deal
(photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
Saudi Arabia announced that it will allow Israeli flights to the United Arab Emirates to cross through Saudi airspace, according to Walla News.
The announcement comes after an official request by the UAE as well as diplomatic efforts by White House Special Adviser Jared Kushner.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the news, explaining that the new flight path would open Israel up to Asia and the East, by ensuring a much faster trip to destinations heavily favored by Israelis.
“These are the benefits of a peace that is genuine,” Netanyahu said, as he linked the Saudi decision to the burgeoning Israeli normalization deal with the Emirates.
“I want to thank Jared Kushner and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for today's important contribution. There will be a great deal more good news to come,” he added.
“This is a big breakthrough," Netanyahu said. "For years, I have been working to open the skies between Israel and the East.”
The first break came in 2018, when Air India was allowed to fly directly to Tel Aviv over Saudi Arabia. Now, he said, flights to the UAE can do so as well.
The prime minister explained this to mean that Israelis can go from there to other destinations in Asia, such as Thailand, faster and cheaper.
“Now there is another tremendous breakthrough: Israeli planes and those from all countries will be able to fly directly from Israel to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and back. Flights will be cheaper and shorter, and it will lead to robust tourism and develop our economy."
He said that this "will open up the East. When you fly to Thailand or anywhere else in Asia, it will save time and money. This is amazing news for you, the citizens of Israel,” Netanyahu said.
On Monday, El Al made its first direct flight to the UAE, with a route that took it over Saudi airspace, and then returned the same way on Tuesday. That flight was a special charter that carried a high-level Israeli and US delegation.


