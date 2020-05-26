The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Saudi Arabia to end curfew on June 21, except in Mecca

By REUTERS  
MAY 26, 2020 05:30
CAIRO - Saudi Arabia will revise curfew times this week, and lift it entirely across the Kingdom with the exception of the holy city of Mecca starting June 21, state news agency reported in a statement early on Tuesday.
Bans on domestic travel, holding prayers in mosques, and workplace attendance in both government and private sector will be lifted, starting May 31, the statement added.
For Mecca, the curfew time will be adjusted to 3 p.m-6 a.m and prayers will be allowed to be held in mosques from June 21.


