The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Arabia to finally open gates to vaccinated pilgrims after COVID year

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 8, 2021 02:28
After about a year and a half of not receiving overseas worshippers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Arabia will gradually begin receiving Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad for vaccinated pilgrims starting Aug. 9, the state news agency (SPA) reported early on Sunday.
With a capacity that would rise to 2 million pilgrims from 60,000 pilgrims per month, Mecca and Medina will start welcoming visitors from abroad to their mosques while maintaining COVID-19 precautionary measures.
An official in the Hajj and Umrah Ministry said domestic and overseas pilgrims will have to include authorized COVID-19 vaccination certificates along with their Umrah request.
In July, Islam's holiest sites' home had hosted a limited-numbered, domestic Haj pilgrimage for the second year in a row.
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,849 new cases, severe cases spike to 324
Woman in her 40s found lifeless close to Jordan River
Tel Aviv central bus station set to close in 2023 - report
Olympics: Israeli runner Selamawit Teferi places 23rd in 10 km dash final
Olympics: US beats France in basketball to win 16th men's gold
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2021 07:28 AM
Canadian government, border staff reach deal, ending strike -union
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2021 05:19 AM
US State Department announces five additions to global terrorist list
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2021 03:45 AM
Fire breaks out in Tiberias hotel, guests evacuated
Massive fire spreads across Samaria region
US: Taliban's actions will not help them gain international legitimacy
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2021 09:15 PM
9/11 victims' families demand US President Biden declassifies documents
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2021 08:45 PM
Poland, Lithuania call on EU for help with illegal Belarusian migration
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2021 07:57 PM
EU set to review COVID travel list, reconsider US inclusion
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2021 07:54 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 478 positive cases as of Friday
UK condemns Iran sentencing of British-Iranian citizen
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2021 07:13 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by