Saudi coalition targets Hothis' sites in Yemen's Sanaa - State TV
By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 02:05
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Tuesday it launched air raids on "legitimate" Houthi military targets in the capital Sanaa, asking civilians not to gather around or approach potential targets, the state TV reported.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: [email protected]