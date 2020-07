The two also discussed regional and international developments, SPA said.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Thursday from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the health of the Saudi king, state news agency SPA reported.Saudi Arabia's 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, underwent a successful operation to remove his gallblader, the state news agency SPA reported earlier in the day, after he was admitted to hospital this week.