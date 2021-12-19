Saudi defenses destroy two Houthi drones targeting Abha airport

Saudi Arabia's air defenses on Sunday destroyed two drones launched by Yemen's Houthis toward the Abha international airport in the southwest of the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

State-run SPA cited a statement from the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group which controls most of northern Yemen.

