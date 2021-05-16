Saudi Foreign Minister condemns Israel's conduct toward Palestinians
By MAARIV ONLINE
MAY 16, 2021 12:21
The Saudi Foreign Minister condemned Israel's activities against the Palestinians and claimed that it violated human rights, in addition, he condemned the expulsion of Palestinians from the east Jerusalem Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.
