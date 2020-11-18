Saudi-led coalition destroys drone launched by Yemen's Houthis
By REUTERS
NOVEMBER 18, 2020 22:33
The Saudi-Led coalition said on Wednesday that it destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards the kingdom, according to state TV.The Saudis have accused the Houthis of using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia.
