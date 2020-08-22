The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Saudi-led coalition downs drone, ballistic missile launched by Houthis

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 22, 2020 22:47
CAIRO - The Saudi-led coalition on Saturday intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone and a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthis towards Saudi Arabia's southern region, state news agency SPA reported, citing a coalition spokesman.
Turki al-Maliki was quoted as saying the missile was heading towards the southern Saudi city of Jizan.Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Iran-aligned Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country's north. Fighting escalated in March 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi
