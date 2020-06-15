Saudi-led coalition in Yemen cut from UN blacklist

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday removed a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition from a UN blacklist, several years after it was first named and shamed for killing and injuring children in Yemen.

Guterres wrote in his annual report to the U.N. Security Council on Monday that the coalition would "be delisted for the violation of killing and maiming, following a sustained significant decrease in killing and maiming due to air strikes" and the implementation of measures aimed at protecting children.