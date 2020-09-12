The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen launches attack on two targets in Sanaa

Saturday's attack comes after the Houthi group said it had attacked an "important target" in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday using a ballistic missile and drones.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 06:11
A projectile and a drone launched at Saudi Arabia by YemenÕs Houthis are displayed at a Saudi military base, Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia June 21, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN KALIN)
A projectile and a drone launched at Saudi Arabia by YemenÕs Houthis are displayed at a Saudi military base, Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia June 21, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN KALIN)
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen launched air strikes early on Saturday on two sites in the capital Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthi movement, residents and a spokesman for the coalition-backed Yemeni forces told Reuters.
The coalition launched nine air strikes on a military engineering camp and the headquarters of the national security apparatus, they said.
The spokesman for the coalition-backed Yemeni forces in Hodeidah, Waddah Al-Debeish, said the coalition had targeted a meeting of high-level Houthi leaders at the camp.
There was no immediate official confirmation from the Saudi-led coalition.
Bombings in Sanaa city have been relatively rare since September 2019, when Saudi Arabia launched indirect talks with the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which it has been at war with since 2015. The conflict has led to what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
Saturday's strikes come after the Houthi group said it had attacked an "important target" in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday using a ballistic missile and drones.
The Saudi-led coalition did not confirm an attack on Riyadh but said it had intercepted and destroyed a number of ballistic missiles and explosive drones launched towards the kingdom on Thursday.
Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said six strikes were aimed at a military engineering camp on Saturday.
The Houthis took over the Yemeni capital Sanaa and most other cities in 2014 after ousting the Saudi-backed government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
The Western-backed coalition that Saudi Arabia leads intervened to try to restore Hadi to power. The war, which has killed 100,000 people, has been stuck in a stalemate for years.



