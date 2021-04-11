The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone - state media

By REUTERS  
APRIL 11, 2021 07:16
The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-aligned group towards the southern Saudi Arabian city of Khamis Mushait, state media said on Sunday.
Coronavirus in IDF: 16 infected, 230 in quarantine
Kinneret falls by 5 cm over the weekend
Pentagon chief arrives for 1st Biden cabinet member visit to Israel
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2021 09:16 AM
Closure on West Bank, Gaza on Remembrance, Independence Days
Evacuation centers open Western Australia as cyclone intensifies
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2021 06:44 AM
Coronavirus: US administered 183.5 million vaccine doses - CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2021 04:50 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil records 2,616 new deaths, over 71,000 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2021 01:24 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 221 diagnosed over weekend, positive test rate 0.6
Suspects affiliated with Hamas leader in Gaza attack inmate in prison
Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Celebes Sea, near Philippines - EMSC
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2021 12:53 PM
Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers sentenced for 'high treason'
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2021 12:48 PM
Man found dead in Beersheba stream
Israeli protesters to gather, call for a 'government of change'
Curevac says May approval for COVID-19 vaccine possible -newspaper
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2021 11:13 AM
Shooting incident in Deir Al-assad, two reported dead
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by