Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed Houthi drone
By REUTERS
MARCH 15, 2021 00:52
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi group towards the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, state TV reported early on Monday.
