Saudi-led coalition says mine hit ship in Red Sea - state TV
By REUTERS
DECEMBER 25, 2020 17:38
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Friday that a marine mine laid by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis hit a commercial cargo ship in the southern Red Sea causing minor damages but no human loss, Saudi state TV reported.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com