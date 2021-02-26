Saudi-led coalition: We destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile in air

The Saudi-led coalition said on Friday it had destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthis towards the kingdom, state TV reported.

The coalition, in a statement cited by state TV, said the Iran-aligned group tried to target civilian areas in the southern region of the kingdom.

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country’s north. Fighting escalated in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.