Science and Technology minister threatens to resign over lockdown

Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay told Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on Thursday that he would resign to protest his party's support for a lockdown that includes limiting political demonstrations.
Shay, who is a successful hi-tech entrepreneur, expressed his opposition in a meeting of Blue and White ministers and left in anger when his view was not accepted.
Gantz asked to meet him before he submits his resignation letter.
