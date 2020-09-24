The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Science and Technology minister threatens to resign over lockdown

By GIL HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 21:56
Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay told Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on Thursday that he would resign to protest his party's support for a lockdown that includes limiting political demonstrations. 
Shay, who is a successful hi-tech entrepreneur, expressed his opposition in a meeting of Blue and White ministers and left in anger when his view was not accepted.
Gantz asked to meet him before he submits his resignation letter.
