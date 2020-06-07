The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Scotland, Northern Ireland report no new COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours

By REUTERS  
JUNE 7, 2020 17:03
Scotland has recorded no deaths of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, Scottish health minister Jeane Freeman said on Sunday.
Northern Ireland's health department also said it had no new COVID-19 deaths reported in the 24 hours to 0900 GMT on Sunday.
"I would offer a note of caution about reading too much into today's figure. We know that fewer deaths tend to be registered at the weekend," Freeman said at a news conference.
"It is still very likely that further COVID deaths will be reported in the days ahead."
 
Saudi coronavirus cases exceed 100,000 - Reuters tally
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 03:54 PM
New York City mayor ends 8 p.m. curfew a day early
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 03:51 PM
Wildfire breaks out near Palestinian village, advances towards Yitzhar
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 06/07/2020 03:51 PM
Malaysia reports 19 new coronavirus cases; no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 01:15 PM
MK Eli Avidar: Why can't MDA come and test us?
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/07/2020 11:20 AM
Russia reports 8,984 new coronavirus cases, 134 deaths in last 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 10:46 AM
IDF begins exercise along Lebanon border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/07/2020 09:18 AM
Coronavirus update: 297 people dead, 31 new cases overnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/07/2020 09:10 AM
Palestinian forces thwart attack against IDF - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/07/2020 08:49 AM
Global coronavirus cases near 7 m. as outbreak grows in Brazil, India
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 08:27 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 301 to 183,979
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 07:17 AM
Coronavirus: China would make vaccine a 'global public good'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 06:11 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil reports 904 new deaths, 27,075 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 04:05 AM
School in Sderot closes after student tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/07/2020 03:43 AM
5 schools in Sde Negev region closed due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/07/2020 12:46 AM
