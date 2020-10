The trials in the UAE are the second trials of the Sputnik V vaccine abroad, following the launch of trials in Belarus. Trials are also expected to begin in Venezuela in the near future.

Human trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine have begun in the United Arab Emirates, the Kremlin said on Monday in a statement detailing a phone call between President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is marketing the vaccine abroad, declined to comment.