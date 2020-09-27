Senate confirmation hearings likely to start Oct. 12 for Barrett
By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 02:00
The US Senate will likely open hearings on President Donald Trump's third nominee to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, on Oct. 12, he said on Saturday.Trump said the dates are ultimately up to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham.
