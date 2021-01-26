The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Senate votes overwhelmingly to confirm Yellen as first female Treasury chief

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 26, 2021 02:01
Janet Yellen won overwhelming Senate confirmation as the first female U.S. Treasury secretary on Monday, setting her quickly to work with Congress on coronavirus relief, reviewing U.S. sanctions policy and strengthening financial regulation.
The Senate voted 84-15 to confirm Yellen, with all opposition coming from Republicans, several of whom have expressed concerns about President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid proposal, tax and spending plans.
The Senate later on Monday evening was expected to receive articles of impeachment against former President Donald Trump, a move that has also stoked some partisan divisions.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Yellen had made history for a second time, seven years after she became the first woman to chair the Federal Reserve.
"At the Treasury Department, there are long hallways where portraits hang of all 77 Treasury Secretaries — all men, all the way back to Alexander Hamilton," Schumer wrote on Twitter. "I'm thrilled to vote for Janet Yellen today and add the first portrait of a woman to that hallway."
Yellen will play a key role in working with Congress on Biden's coronavirus stimulus plans and on his pledges to invest $2 trillion in infrastructure, green energy projects, education and research to boost American competitiveness.
Treasury will oversee Biden's plans to help finance these initiatives by raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% and increase taxes on those making over $400,000 a year.
Republicans have expressed concerns over the price tag and increased debt in a return to fiscal conservatism after running up deficits during Trump's term with the 2017 tax cuts and nearly $5 trillion in coronavirus spending.
Yellen told senators at her confirmation hearing last week that they needed to raise the minimum wage and "act big" on stimulus measures or risk a longer, more painful recession brought on by the pandemic.
Senate panel backs confirmation of Blinken to be top US diplomat
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 01:23 AM
Syrian forces position on Mount Hermon - report
Biden: Goal of 100 million vaccines in 100 days may rise to 150 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 11:32 PM
Health Ministry to Netanyahu: Extend the lockdown by another week
Hundreds riot in Jerusalem’s Shabbat Square, police clears road
Hundreds accompany Sheikh Mohammed Abu Najm at Jaffa funeral
Italian Prime Minister to resign on Tuesday after cabinet meeting
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 08:19 PM
Education Minister to city leaders: prepare for schools to reopen
EU to hold off on new Russia sanctions if Navalny released
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 06:19 PM
IDF: 80 firearms stolen in 2020, 'what leaves the IDF, reaches criminals'
Bnei Brak mayor and police official launch plan to restore peace
Putin calls pro-Navalny marches illegal, new protest set for Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 04:58 PM
Thirteen dead, thousands homeless in Southern Africa after storm Eloise
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 04:35 PM
EU holds off on new Russia sanctions after Navalny protest arrests
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2021 04:11 PM
Essential workers told to increase day care COVID-19 payments - Report
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by