Senior American-Israeli delegation to leave for Morocco in a week

A senior US-Israeli delegation will leave for Morocco next Tuesday to begin talks on renewing diplomatic relations, senior US administration officials told Walla! News on Tuesday. The delegation will arrive in Rabat from a direct flight from Israel.Walla! News shared the members of the delegation known thus far: The delegation will be headed by President Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kushner, and National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat. The delegation will also include White House envoy Avi Berkowitz and White House Foreign Investment Agency chief Adam Bowler.