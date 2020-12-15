The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Senior American-Israeli delegation to leave for Morocco in a week

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 15, 2020 18:03
A senior US-Israeli delegation will leave for Morocco next Tuesday to begin talks on renewing diplomatic relations, senior US administration officials told Walla! News on Tuesday.  The delegation will arrive in Rabat from a direct flight from Israel.
Walla! News shared the members of the delegation known thus far:  The delegation will be headed by President Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kushner, and National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat. The delegation will also include White House envoy Avi Berkowitz and White House Foreign Investment Agency chief Adam Bowler.
