Senior Hamas official infected with coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 13, 2020 21:17
A senior official of Hamas, Fathi Hamad, was infected with coronavirus, Israeli media reported.
After his diagnosis on Friday, Hamad went into quarantine.
