Sentence of man given 3.5 years for indecent acts on 4-year-old appealed

The State Attorney appealed the sentence of Avraham Leshem, who was convicted of indecent acts against a four-year-old girl, on Wednesday. The family of the child welcomed the decision saying that they "expect the court to do their job and keep rapists and pedophiles like Avraham Leshem behind bars for the maximum sentence.Leshem, convicted of indecent acts against a four-year-old after being acquitted of raping her, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and a NIS 50,000 fine, last month.Dozens of protesters demanded Leshem be convicted of the rape, saying that there was a "credible witness," KAN news reported.