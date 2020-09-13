The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Serbia to designate Hezbollah as terrorist organization

This is "another significant step limiting this Iranian backed terrorist group’s ability to operate in Europe."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 19:09
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visiting Sudan, 2020. (photo credit: SOVEREIGN COUNCIL MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visiting Sudan, 2020.
(photo credit: SOVEREIGN COUNCIL MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Serbia intends to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization on Sunday.
According to the report, the US Department of State commended Serbia for its decision.
Serbia’s announcement that it will designate [Hezbollah] as a terrorist organization in its entirety is another significant step limiting this Iranian backed terrorist group’s ability to operate in Europe," said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. "This important action was announced as part of the historic commitments President Trump secured on a wide range of economic normalization issues between Serbia and Kosovo, coupled with the steps both nations are taking to help achieve peace in the Middle East.
"There is no doubt that the dominoes are falling on [Hezbollah]’s European operations, where it has continued to plot terrorist attacks, procure military technology, and raise much needed funding," he continued. "Recent actions by Germany and Lithuania against [Hezbollah] follow those taken last year by the United Kingdom and Kosovo.  The United States continues to call on the European Union and European nations to designate or ban [Hezbollah] in its entirety, and recognize the reality that it is a terrorist organization root and branch with no distinction between its so-called “military” and “political” wings."
Pompeo concluded, "We urge all countries in Europe and elsewhere to take whatever action they can to prevent [Hezbollah] operatives, recruiters, and financiers from operating on their territories.
This is a developing story.


