Coronavirus: Serious cases drop below 1,000

The number of patients who are suffering from serious cases of coronavirus has dropped to 993, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch said Wednesday morning in an interview with KAN radio station.The number has been well over 1,000 for more than a month. The day before, there were 1,0003 serious cases.In recent weeks, as more people over the age of 60 have received their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the country has started to see a slow decline in new serious cases. Health officials have said that once 90% of people over the age of 50 are vaccinated, the country should be able to more safely open up.