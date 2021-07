Border Police, police officers and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories worked to remove a tent located in a closed military zone near Yitzhar on Sunday night and were attacked by rioters who threw stones at the security forces who responded with riot dispersal measures.

Closer to the morning, a number of rioters fired fireworks and threw stones at the security forces. The forces were unable to locate the rioters after searches.

