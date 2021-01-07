Seven arrested at two protests in Jerusalem Wednesday night

Seven protesters were arrested at two demonstrations in Jerusalem Wednesday night, according to Israel Police.Dozens of protesters gathered at the Chord Bridge and two protesters were detained there for disturbing the peace and blocking traffic.Hundreds gathered at the Sanhedriya Cemetary near Bar Ilan junction, setting trash cans alight, attempting to impede construction work in the area and blocking roads. Five were arrested for disturbing the peace. The protest was against the arrest of Rabbi Berland, Ynet News reported.