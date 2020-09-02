The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Seven killed in suicide bomb attack in northern Cameroon village

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 21:26
At least seven people were killed and 14 others wounded in suicide bomb attack in a village hosting internally displaced people in Cameroon's Far North region, the second of such attack in a month, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday.
The attack on Tuesday took place in Goldavi, close to the border with Nigeria, where some 18,000 people fleeing the violent insurgency, had sought refuge.
"We are horrified by these senseless attacks on people who have been torn from their villages, fleeing violence perpetrated by armed gangs which rage in the region, only to be stripped of safety again after they just found refuge elsewhere," said Olivier Guillaume Beer, UNHCR Representative in Cameroon.
The UN agency said the recent attacks follow a significant rise in violent incidents in Cameroon's Far North Region, including looting and kidnapping by Boko Haram and other armed groups active in the region.
