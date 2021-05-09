The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Seven Palestinians injured in Sheikh Jarrah clashes

By MAARIV ONLINE  
MAY 9, 2021 23:47
Some seven Palestinians were injured late Sunday due to clashes in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, according to the Red Cross. 
Police operating in the area are still seeking to restore order. 
Boyfriend attacks birthday party, kills 6 people and himself in Colorado
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/10/2021 01:14 AM
UN Security Council to discuss East Jerusalem tensions on Monday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/10/2021 12:00 AM
15 arrested at Haifa protests in support of Jerusalem Arabs
Red Alert: Rocket sirens sound in southern Israel
Israeli president election date may be announced Monday
Egypt objects to Israel security forces in al-Aqsa compound
IDF exercise to be held in Kirya, Galilee and Golan Heights on Monday
Courier arrested for indecent acts on multiple women
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/09/2021 05:15 PM
Coronavirus Update: Saudi Arabia to organize Mecca pilgrimage this year
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2021 04:34 PM
Naftali Bennett, Mansour Abbas meet to discuss forming gov't
Government approves reform for IDF disabled veterans rehabilitation
20-year-old man from Yehud suspected of rape
Emirates to fly medical aid to India for free
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2021 01:52 PM
Jerusalem Day: Netanyahu 'will not tolerate public disruption, violence'
Pope Francis calls to end violence in Jerusalem
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2021 01:34 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by