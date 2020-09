The IDF announced on Wednesday that many of the drive-through coronavirus testing stations will temporary cease operating because laboratories are overloaded, according to Ynet. The IDF explained that the number of collected samples has reached 55,000 per day, while labs can only process 50,000 samples per day.

However, the drive-through stations in Petah Tikvah, Netanya, Givat Shmuel, Holon and Ashdod will continue to operate through Wednesday and Thursday due to high infection rates.