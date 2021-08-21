The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Several injured in car accident near the Galilee

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 21, 2021 22:29
A 23-year-old man was seriously injured in a car accident between two vehicles on Route 854 near Moshav Lapidot in the Galilee. 
Two others were lightly injured. 
MDA medics evacuated the injured to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya. 
BREAKING: IDF attacking in Gaza
Police arrest owner of pool where toddler drowned
Police arrest suspect in connection with Ramle murder
18-year-old Yonatan Kapitolnik wins gold in high-jump championship
80,000 hikers visit national parks
Putin and Erdogan agree to strengthen coordination on Afghan issues
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 05:16 PM
Germany evacuates close to 2,000 from Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 02:30 PM
Angela Merkel: Afghanistan collapsed at 'breathtaking pace'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 01:10 PM
Israeli killed in Haifa, shooter claims self-defense
Uzbekistan accepts 400 more Afghan refugees - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 12:36 PM
Taliban: 'No foreigners kidnapped, but some being queried'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 12:14 PM
One dead in motorcycle accident near Beit Shemesh
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir hospitalized due to COVID-19
Japanese FM to meet with Iran's Raisi in Tehran - report
NATO official: 12,000 evacuated from Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 08:16 AM
