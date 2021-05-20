The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Severe damage at HaBsor National Park following Gaza rocket fire

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 20, 2021 20:15
Rocket fragments landed in HaBsor National Park (Eshkol Park) causing a major fire on Thursday, according to Ynet news. 
The park is known as a popular hiking area in southern Israel.  
