Shaked: Annexing the West Bank is the dream of the people

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked slammed Meretz MK Yair Golan on Wednesday for saying that annexing the West Bank is a dream held by the religious Right that will not come to pass.



Shaked argued that this dream “is of the people of Israel” and that she fears that there is still a possibility this “historic move” will not come to pass.



She called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex, if not the entire West Bank, then Jewish settlements in it, and mentioned that at this moment Israel has a “supportive [US] president in office.”

