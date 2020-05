Former justice minister Ayelet Shaked addressed the Knesset on Sunday from the opposition and slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who, she said, “tossed the religious Right to the side of the road.”



She described the four flags her party will raise during their time in the opposition: Annexing the West Bank, fighting the power of the courts, opening the market and fighting the creation of what she called “ex-territories” in the Galilee, the Negev and south Tel Aviv.