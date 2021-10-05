Sharp increase in SMS and other apps after Facebook crash - Pelephone

A large increase in SMS, MMS and other applications was recorded between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday night, when Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp were not working, Israeli telecommunication company Pelephone said on Tuesday.

SMS traffic rose by over 580%, MMS by over 3,000%, telephone conversations by over 25%, as well as a 70% increase in TikTok and 88% in Snapchat.

Facebook and its platforms - Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger - all crashed at once on Monday night. It took six hours for the social media giant corporation to recuperate, and Whatsapp in Israel returned to full operation only 8 hours after the original outage.