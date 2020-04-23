Shelah: Gantz, Netanyahu are two thieves who closed a deal using a lawyer

Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz in his speech at the Knesset on Wednesday calling them “two thieves who closed a deal using a lawyer” in reference to the coalition agreement the two politicians proposed.



Addressing Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn, who is expected to serve as the next Justice Minister, Shelah asked how will he be able to serve without being able to “nominate even one person.”



“They claim that this unity government is meant to face the coronavirus outbreak, yet Blue and White did not request even one position that deals with the virus,” he said.



Addressing Nissenkorn, he added that the Likud MKs are “watching you all and burst out laughing,” and “they will eat you like (the) Piranha [eats its prey].”



“Such a feast has not been seen in this building since the Knesset closed its meat-eating option at the cafeteria,” he concluded.